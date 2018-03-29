Trump to visit Richfield Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP and WKBN Staff) – President Donald Trump is emerging from relative seclusion to promote rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges.

Trump is visiting Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday to sell Americans on his plan to use $200 billion in federal money to spur at least $1.5 trillion in spending on infrastructure.

Trump has kept a low profile since Sunday’s “60 Minutes” interview with porn actress Stormy Daniels, who says Trump had sex with her months after his third wife gave birth to their son. Trump denies it.

Trump will arrive at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport and travel to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 Richfield Training Center where he will speak at 2 p.m.

The president unveiled his proposal in February, which would use $200 billion in federal money to spark at least $1.5 trillion in spending from state, local, and private funds.