Video: When the rain today changes to the snow Friday

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

Weather Problem #1 –FOG this morning.

Weather Problem #2 – Heavier rain Thursday into Thursday night. The risk for thunderstorms into Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall could approach and inch or higher in spots.

Weather Problem #3 – There is a small chance for snowflakes later Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures fall behind the storm system. Little to no snow accumulation expected.

Easter Weekend:

Saturday: Starts dry – Chance for rain showers later in the day.

Sat Night: Chance for rain or snow showers.

Sunday: Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower early. Some sun into the afternoon.

