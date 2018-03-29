Warren crime activity: Young woman reports being held against will

Thursday, March 22

3:46 p.m. – 1900 block of Ridge Ave. SE, Shannon Abell, 35, of Niles, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Abell overdosed in a public restroom and had to be revived with naloxone. They said there was a needle, syringe and spoon with residue near her, along with pills and a packet of white powder. Abell was taken to the hospital.

11:36 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Victor Peterman, 61, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation and charged with criminal trespass and liquor consumption in a motor vehicle. An officer saw an open beer container under the passenger’s seat during a traffic stop. Police said Peterman had been circling in the parking lot of Riverview Apartments even though he was on Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority’s trespass list.

Friday, March 23

Glenn Rodgers, 48, arrested and charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. According to an indictment, the crime happened in June and the victim was a 14-year-old girl.

3:30 a.m. – 1300 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a 23-year-old woman reported that she was beaten and held against her will by two women and a man for two hours. Police said her face was swollen and she had open wounds.

Saturday, March 24

10:58 a.m. – 2900 block of Duke St. SE, reported aggravated robbery.

2:22 p.m. – Parkman and Palmyra roads SW, Cory Strawn, 30, and Coby Strawn, 34, both arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said a crack pipe fell out of Coby’s pants during a traffic stop. They said Cory also had a crack pipe. At the jail, officers found a crack rock in Cory’s pocket, according to a report.

3:30 p.m. – Eric Shannon, 31, arrested on a warrant for public indecency.

10:19 p.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, Chantelle Croff, 37, arrested on a warrant; Schon Wells, 47, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification. When they asked for identification, police said Wells initially gave them his brother’s name and Social Security number.

Monday, March 26

1:45 p.m. – 700 block of Homewood Ave. SE, the owner of a vacant house reported that several kids shot BB guns at the windows.

4:12 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Julie Crenshaw, 29, and Leslie Priddy, 56, both arrested on warrants for failing to appear in court.

Tuesday, March 27

12:12 a.m. – 3200 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, reported home burglary. The victim said the back door was left unlocked because they lost the keys.

4:36 p.m. – Belvedere Avenue NE and Atlantic Street, report of attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl.

7:48 p.m. – 2200 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, reported aggravated robbery. A woman said a man took her friend’s wallet at knifepoint. The woman confronted him about it, so he took the cash out and threw the wallet at her, police said. She described him as a light-skinned black man, approximately 6’0″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. She said he had “raggedy” facial hair and was wearing a red hoodie and black pants with blue checkered boxers underneath at the time.

Wednesday, March 28

100 block of Oak Knoll Ave., Warren Police Officer Timothy Parana charged with menacing and criminal trespass following an investigation. A man said in February, Parana threatened him about contacting his probation officer and assaulting him. He said they argued after Parana pulled up to his driveway while he was taking out the trash.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

