Warren natives open mental health, addiction counseling center

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new counseling center opens Monday in Warren. The focus is on mental health and drug abuse in young teens.

“When you come here, you’re gonna feel like you matter,” said co-owner Angel Pixley.

All three owners — Pixley, Andrea DeJacimo and Kimberly Walker — were raised in Warren. Two of them still live there.

They say it’s time for them to invest in the health and success of their community.

The women are four days away from a lifelong dream — opening their own counseling business, called Thrive, in their hometown. They will have individual, group and intensive outpatient therapy for mental health and substance abuse.

“When you see family members who are time and time again struggling with the same type of addiction, you realize that this is truly a huge problem,” Pixley said.

Thrive will take on any client, but its focus is on preteens and adolescents — an age group Walker says often goes untreated.

“We focus on adults and their addictions, but we kind of wait ’til the kids get older and then we try to focus on their addictions. So it’s our desire to catch the kids in the state that they’re in.”

Thrive has a unique asset. As women of color, its owners reflect many of the community members they’ll serve.

“We want people to understand like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and she’s saying counseling is OK,'” Pixley said.

The goal?

“Seeing people in the community — not just living, not just getting up every day, going to work, going to school, going home, but thriving in the community,” DeJacimo said.

Thrive opens for business on the morning of April 2. It’s now taking appointments for clients.

You can find Thrive Counseling on Facebook or contact them at 330-469-5702.

