William “Jack” Tupper, Sr. Obituary

HARTFORD, Ohio – William “Jack” Tupper, Sr., of Hartford, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Thursday evening, March 29, 2018, at his residence. He was 76.

Mr. Tupper was born June 11, 1941, in Hartford, a son of Alvin “Sam” and Virginia (Miller) Tupper.

He was a 1959 graduate of Hartford High School.

He then received a basketball scholarship from Youngstown State University and graduated in 1963, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Jack retired in 1997 from National Mattress, Boardman, Ohio, where he worked as a plant manager for 36 years.

In 1998, he was ordained a deacon by Bishop Donald W. Trautman, Catholic Diocese of Erie, as part of the first class to complete the permanent deaconate program.

Devout in his faith, Jack was a longtime member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where he instructed Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) courses and served the parish as a deacon for 15 years. He previously served as a CCD instructor at St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell.

Jack served as the president of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at Hartford Elementary, Cub Master of Troop 90, as chairman of the Apple Festival and as a Volunteer Fireman, all in Hartford. He also coached several sports teams, including boys’ baseball and girls’ softball at the Optimist Club, Hartford and girls’ basketball at Hartford Elementary.

Jack loved stock car racing and mowing his lawn. He was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns.

Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 56 years, the former Elaine Vagh, whom he married June 23, 1962; a daughter, Cynthia (Phillip) York, Springfield, Virginia; two sons, W. “Jack” Tupper, Jr., Naples, Florida and Eric (Tina) Tupper, El Paso, Texas; two sisters, Beverly Tupper, Brookfield, Joyce Faiver, Girard, Ohio and four grandchildren, Lindsey and Adam Tupper and P. “William” and Benjamin D. York.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Tupper.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

In keeping with Jack’s wishes, calling hours will be held privately.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Most Reverend Donald W. Trautman, Bishop Emeritus, as celebrant.

Entombment will be at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.