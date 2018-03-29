William James Brown, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – William James Brown, Sr., 77, of 2426 Palmyra Road Southwest, Warren, departed this life Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 1:39 a.m. at Autumn Hills Care Center, following an extended illness.

He was born November 6, 1940, in Pendleton, South Carolina, the son of Monroe and Mary Magdalene Jameson Brown, residing in the area for 57 years, coming from Youngstown.

Mr. Brown was employed with Taylor Steel for 17 years as a machine operator, before retiring in 1999. He also worked for Alcan Aluminum Corporation.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church and enjoyed sports, boxing and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan.

He married Dorothy Jean Colvin Brown, July 8, 1961.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, William J. Brown, Jr. of Niles; two daughters, Mrs. Deltrina D. (Allen) Grinds of Yuma, Arizona and Ms. Crystal Ann Brown of Niles; two brothers, Frankie Allen (Donna) Brown and Monroe Lawrence Brown, both of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Mary Ann Write of Youngstown; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ms. Patricia Brown and one brother, Richard Brown.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.at the Second Baptist Church. Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to service, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 925 Youngstown Warren Road, Apartment 46, Niles 44446.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.