18 candidates running for Ohio’s 12th congressional district

Seven Democrats, 10 Republicans and a Green Party candidate are vying for the open 12th congressional district seat in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Seven Democrats, 10 Republicans and a Green Party candidate are vying for the open 12th congressional district seat in Ohio. Two separate primaries will be on May ballots. One is for the remainder of the unexpired term of Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who left Congress in January. The second is for the full two-year term beginning in January. Here’s a list of the candidates, listed alphabetically by party:

DEMOCRAT:

– Edward Albertson

– Danny O’Connor

– Jackie Patton

– John Peters

– John Russell

– Zach Scott

– Doug Wilson

GREEN:

– Joe Manchik

REPUBLICAN:

– John Adams

– Kevin Bacon

– Troy Balderson

– Lawrence Cohen

– Jon Halverstadt

– Tim Kane

– Melanie Leneghan

– Pat Manley

– Carol O’Brien

– Mick Shoemaker, Jr.

