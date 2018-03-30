Alvin E. Hughes, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Alvin E. Hughes, 92, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 19, 1925, in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Alvin E., Sr. and Helen M. (Hadley) Hughes.

On November 18, 1944, Alvin married the love of his life, Ruth L. Beck and they enjoyed the next 62 years together until her passing on February 10, 2007.

Alvin was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1943.

After school he enlisted in the United States Navy as a radio/radar operator, serving during World War II.

Upon returning from the Navy, Alvin began working at Copperweld Steel as a steelworker, eventually retiring after over 30 years.

As a 70 year member of the Greenwood Hunting Camp in Curwensville, Pennsylvania, Alvin loved to hunt and fish.

Left to carry on his memories are his sons, David A. (Mary) Hughes of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Mark K. (Rosemary) Hughes of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, David, Jr. (Heather) and Gretchen (Glen); great-grandchildren, Alex, Gavin, Megan and Miranda (Paul), as well as, his great-great-grandchildren, Sophie and Mila.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Rose O. Hughes and beloved wife, Ruth L. Hughes.

A celebration of Alvin’s life will be held at a later date.

He will be laid to rest next to Ruth at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, material contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue Unit 7, Youngstown, OH 44505 in his memory.

The family would also like to give a special thanks to the Staff on the fifth floor at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care they gave Alvin.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.