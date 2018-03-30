Ann (Radu) Bradian Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Ann (Radu) Bradian of Sharon passed away at 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, in Clepper Manor, Sharon. She was 89.

Mrs. Bradian was born June 24, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of George and Anna (Curpenisan) Radu.

She was a 1946 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Following graduation she attended beauty school in Warren.

Ann was employed for over 40 years as a seamstress and retired from Knott’s Interiors in 1989 where she made custom draperies for more than ten years. Previously she worked in the same capacity at Grant’s Department store and Planned Interiors in the Shenango Valley, as well as the Ohio Lamp Plant, Warren.

She is a former member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

Her husband, John D. Bradian, whom she married August 20, 1950, passed away May 28, 2005.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy A. DeMartinis, Hermitage and Linda M. Masotto and her husband, James, Sharon; two sons, Jeffrey J. Bradian, Boardman and Trevor G. Bradian and his wife, Jackie, Sanford, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two sisters, Mary Corsatea and Virginia Gania and her husband, George, all of Warren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jennie Truta.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 3307 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours are private.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, with Rev. Andrew Shaffer, chaplain with SouthernCare Hospice, officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.