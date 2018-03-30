Austintown crime activity: Suspects arrested during prostitution sting

Wednesday, March 21

8:16 a.m. – 2000 block of Innwood Dr., reported theft from a vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – 4500 block of Nantucket Dr., reported theft from a vehicle.

9:01 p.m. – 500 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Shyane Duley, 20, of Warren, arrested and charged with soliciting, possession of criminal tools and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said Duley posted an advertisement online listing sex services. An undercover officer contacted the woman by the number listed on the advertisement and Duley met the officer at the arranged location, according to a police report. Police said after Duley was arrested, she received a text message from someone named “Peazy,” which said, “Don’t come out. Cops are on to you.” Police said she had a syringe in her bra. Police were also investigating two men who were pulled over nearby for their connection to Duley. One man was arrested but police didn’t release his name.

Thursday, March 22

8:45 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Noelle Padgett, 41, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft, drug abuse and possession of a dangerous drug. Police said Padgett didn’t scan several items at the self-checkout register at Walmart. Police said she had two pills in a plastic bag in her purse.

Sunday, March 25

2:22 a.m. – N. Meridian and Crum roads, Wesley Warren, 41, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, no operator’s license, a turn signal violation and left of center. Police said Warren admitted to drinking “a few beers” after he was pulled over for a traffic violation. He refused to take a breath test, according to a police report. Police said Warren has four previous OVI convictions.

Monday, March 26

2:35 a.m. – 5700 block of Kirk Rd., theft of a TV during a home burglary. Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

5:55 p.m. – 1000 block of Compass West, Jawuan Brown, 24, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Police say Brown stabbed a man in the back four times after an argument over missing money.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

