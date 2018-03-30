Burglar used headphones, drank Pepsi during Youngstown break-in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are hoping fingerprints taken from the scene of a bizarre burglary will lead them to a suspect.

According to a police report, a woman told officers that she came home about 2:25 p.m. Thursday to her home on W. Delason Ave. to find that the front doorknob was broken off and a hammer was lying on the porch.

When she went inside, nothing seemed to be missing but there where headphones lying on the couch and a Pepsi can was on the table. Neither items belonged to her.

Police found fingerprints on the flat screen TV that the woman said were not hers.

The crime lab was called to the house and fingerprints were lifted from the items.

Police noted in the report that they have a person of interest because of a call they had at that same house about a man banging on the door asking for money.

