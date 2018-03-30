Charles Kish Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church for Charles Kish, 77, who went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Charles was born January 2, 1941 in Gary, Indiana, a son of the late Leslie and Barbara B. (Nicalek) Kish.

He grew up in Youngstown, graduating from The Rayen School in 1959 and then served his country in the United States Army.

He worked in the steel mills of Youngstown as a welder, retiring from Wean United and was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and The Free Polish Krakusy Society.

He was the loved husband of his wife, Stephanie (Tkacz) for 49 years, whom he married in Youngstown on October 19, 1968.

Charles was an avid fan of all sports, especially the Cleveland Indians and Browns. His simple passion in life was watching and talking sports with his sons and life-long friend, Jimmy and playing pinochle whenever they could.

Charles leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Stephanie; his sons, Michael (Jennifer) Kish and their children, Lauren, Emily and Alexander, Charles (Nicole) Kish and their children, Harley and Charles, Joseph Kish and his daughter, Sierra.

The Kish family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Kish family condolences.