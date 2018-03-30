Christian, Jewish faiths celebrating different holy days on same Friday

In both faiths, the holy day is marked by spending time with family and remembering tradition

By Published: Updated:
Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Warren

(WKBN) – It’s an important holy day for both the Christian and Jewish communities, and one of the rare times when Good Friday and Passover fall on the same night.

“Good Friday is the crucifixion of Christ and it is a very spiritual and moving service,” said Joseph Keffer, the music director at Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. “We are building to Christ’s resurrection.”

“You have to have your Good Friday if you want your Easter Sunday. It’s good because he came to earth, taking on our humanity and our sins and in his death, won for us the victory,” Father Craig McHenry said.

At its heart, Good Friday remembers the death of Christ and the tone of the celebrations is solemn.

“By him taking on our sinfulness, and our human weakness and suffering along with us, it expresses his love to us in a way we are able to understand and appreciate. We are very familiar with suffering,” Father McHenry said.

The Jewish community is celebrating another type of victory Friday night. Passover commemorates rising out of slavery in Egypt.

“Passover is a celebration of liberty, for going out of slavery into liberty,” said Gon Erez, with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

The holiday is marked with a special meal and a reminder of Mitzvah — to do a good deed.

“The Mitzvah is on Passover night,” Erez said. “You are not leaving anyone hungry, no matter if its Jewish or non-Jew. If anyone is hungry and in need, you invite them over, you open your house and open your heart.”

In both faiths, the holy day is marked by spending time with family and remembering tradition.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s