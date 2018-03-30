Codie A. King Obituary

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania – Codie A. King, age 26, of Sperry Road, Conneaut Lake, passed away Friday morning, March 30, 2018 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Sandy Creek Township.

He was born in Sharon on June 25, 1991 a son of Jeffrey King and Kathy (Amon) Byler.

He was a 2010 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School and went to boot camp with the United States Army where he was honorably discharged due to the health of his wife and child.

He was employed at Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Greenville.

Codie truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his trucks and 4-wheelers and was always willing to help anyone in need. The greatest joy in his life was fatherhood!

He is survived by his wife, Amber (Prestegard) King whom he married on July 12, 2013; three children, Kenzie, Hunter and Jaxon all at home; his father, Jeffrey King and his wife, Katherine of Sharpsville; his mother, Kathy Byler and her husband, Andy of Conneaut Lake; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Amon of Greenville; paternal grandmother, Jane King of Greenville; a sister, Shasta Henry and her husband, Justin of Conneaut Lake; a brother, Christopher King of Niles, Ohio; two stepsisters, Samantha Paga and her husband, Steven of Kentucky and Mandy Starvaggi and her husband, Mike of Northeast, Pennsylvania; three aunts, Alice Amon of Fredonia, Kimberly Heffern of Hadley and Crystal Cunningham and her husband, Brian of Fredonia; two uncles, John Amon, Jr. of Hadley and Leroy King and his wife, Carol of Florida; his in-laws, Kimberly and Doug Calvin of Linesville; two brothers-in-law, Brandon Prestegard of Linesville and Tyler Calvin of Linesville; four nieces, Kristin, Kennedy, Kaylee and Kinsley and two nephews, Xander and Connor.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey A. King, Jr.; maternal grandfather, John A. Amon, Sr.; paternal grandfather, Frank A. King; two uncles, Robert Heffern and Gerald King; an aunt, Sheri Amon and a nephew, Josh Byler.

Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Nathan Seckinger, officiating Pastor of Greenville Alliance Church.

Burial will be in Geneva Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 3 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.