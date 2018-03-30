Dolores Jean Kynett Obituary

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania – Dolores Jean Kynett, age 88, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a former Salem resident died at 2:23 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

She was born November 14, 1929 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dominic and Frances (Raszcik) Margson.

As a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Salem, Ohio, she was active in her Circle’s activities and served as a deacon. She had fond memories and stories of working in the kitchen for church dinners.

She was a member of the Salem Golf Club and bowled in a league at Timberlanes for many years.

Dolores was proud to be a parent and homemaker. She relished in working in her garden. She particularly loved tulips and daffodils. She was recognized as an excellent cook. Much of her cooking, especially her chocolate cake icing and homemade noodles, are regarded as family favorites and are requested on special occasions. She shared her love of nature, poetry and antiques with her family. Dolores was a crafter and left beautiful cross stitch samplers to all family members. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was always happy to play cards.

She traveled with Virgil during the early years of their marriage and then spent the majority of her life in Salem. During her last years, Dolores lived in Greensburg, Pennsylvania near her daughter’s family but she always loved coming back to Salem and would say she was back in “God’s Country”, when crossing the border into Ohio.

Her husband, Virgil L. Kynett, whom she married September 1, 1951 preceded her in death on September 25, 2007 after 56 years of marriage.

Together with Virgil, they raised two children. She is survived by her son, Niles Kynett and wife, Frances of El Dorado Hills, California and grandchildren, Michael Kynett (Cameron Park, California) and Kathryn Kynett LaPoint (Sacramento, California) and her daughter, Becky (Kynett) Wyss and husband, Sam of Murrysville, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Roy Wyss (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Keith Wyss (Seattle, Washington) and Roger Wyss (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania).

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church in Salem with Rev. Dr. Meta Cramer officiating.

Calling hours will be held Friday, April 6 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Private family burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 436 E. Second Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

