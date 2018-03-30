Donald L. Waid Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donald L. Waid, 80, of Warren, passed away at his daughter, Michelle’s home on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Don was born in Williamsfield, Ohio on October 20, 1937, to Lyle and Inez (Ketchum) Waid.

Don graduated from Greene High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country until 1964.

Upon his discharge, he spent his 43-year career working as the head shipping coordinator for WCI Steel.

On June 24, 1967, Don was united in marriage to the former Jacquelyn Nutter, who preceded him in death on May 16, 2005.

Don was a member of the Westside Maple Leaf Club, Slovak Club & VFW Post 1090.

He loved bowling, cars, especially Corvettes and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

Don is survived by his children, Robin Vesia, Mark (Amy) Waid and Michelle (Chris) Martin; his companion, Dorie Harris; his grandchildren, Rachel, Taylor, Brooke, Mark, Michael and Caleb; his brother, Richard (Judy) Waid and sister-in-law, Judy Waid.

Besides his wife, Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Waid and infant son, Michael.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive, Warren, OH US 44483, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 10:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.