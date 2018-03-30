Doris Marie Ritchie Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Doris Marie Ritchie, 83, of Continental Lane, Hickory Township, New Castle, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born July 22, 1934, in Fombell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Iecholtz) Kennedy.

She was married to the late Franklin E. Ritchie, Sr., who died March 5, 2003.

Mrs. Ritchie worked at Ellwood City Knitting Mill for a number of years, then as a private home health aide. She then retired from Golden Hill Nursing Home after 20 years as a nurse’s aide.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, traveling and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by six children, Franklin E. Kennedy, Jr. and wife, Carolyn of New Castle, Lawrence D. Ritchie of New Castle, Joetta C. Keller of Sharon, Paul E. Ritchie and wife, Kim of New Castle, Mark W. Ritchie of St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania and Brian L. Ritchie of New Castle; three brothers, Charles Kennedy of Chewton, Pennsylvania, Wilbert Kennedy of Fombell, Pennsylvania and Ronald Kennedy of Ellwood City; two sisters, Nancy Britton of Ellwood City and Jennie Rauchau of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Delores Ritchie; two brothers, Russell Thomas, William Kennedy and her sister, Anne Meskell.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16101 on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Stringer of Neshannock Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery.