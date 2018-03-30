Drier Friday afternoon, warmer Saturday, colder Easter

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

Cooler air is mixing the rain to snow showers this morning.

Snowfall did not add up too much as the ground is warm, temperatures will be near to above freezing. It will melt quickly as temperatures warm through the morning. Better weather this afternoon with some sun by late day. Temperatures climb to the low 40’s.

Easter Weekend:

Saturday: High: 51 Starts dry – Chance for rain showers later in the day.

Sat Night: Low: 27 Chance for rain mixing to snow showers late.

Sunday: High: 39 Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower early. Some sun into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation.

Warming a little early next week with rain returning by Tuesday. Cooling back off with more rain and snow showers through the middle of the week.

