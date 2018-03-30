Drier Friday afternoon, warmer Saturday, colder Easter

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast windy

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

Cooler air is mixing the rain to snow showers this morning.

Snowfall did not add up too much as the ground is warm, temperatures will be near to above freezing.   It will melt quickly as temperatures warm through the morning.  Better weather this afternoon with some sun by late day.  Temperatures climb to the low 40’s.

Easter Weekend: 
Saturday:   High: 51  Starts dry – Chance for rain showers later in the day.
Sat Night:   Low: 27  Chance for rain mixing to snow showers late.
Sunday:     High: 39  Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower early.  Some sun into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation.

Warming a little early next week with rain returning by Tuesday.  Cooling back off with more rain and snow showers through the middle of the week.

SEE THE FORECAST HERE

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s