Easter Weekend starts dry

We won't make it through the holiday weekend without seeing more rain and snow.

Dry weather is back in the forecast to start our Easter Weekend.  There is a small risk for a pocket of fog overnight.

Saturday:   High: 53  Starts dry with sun – Chance for rain showers late in the day.
Sat Night:   Low: 26  Windy – Rain mixing to snow showers.  Less than 1″.
Sunday:     High: 39  Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry early.  Some sun into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation.

Warming a little early next week with rain returning by Tuesday.  Cooling back off with more rain and snow showers through the middle of the week.

