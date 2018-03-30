Easter Weekend starts dry

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

Dry weather is back in the forecast to start our Easter Weekend. There is a small risk for a pocket of fog overnight.

Easter Weekend Weather:

Saturday: High: 53 Starts dry with sun – Chance for rain showers late in the day.

Sat Night: Low: 26 Windy – Rain mixing to snow showers. Less than 1″.

Sunday: High: 39 Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry early. Some sun into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation.

Warming a little early next week with rain returning by Tuesday. Cooling back off with more rain and snow showers through the middle of the week.

