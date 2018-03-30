Gov. Kasich signs bill making Ohio sales tax holiday permanent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor John Kasich has signed a bill into law, making Ohio’s summer sales tax holiday permanent.

The law provides a three-day sales and use tax exemption during the first weekend in August.

The holiday has been an annual event for the last three years, with the legislature passing a new law each year to authorize it.

Savings apply to items of clothing priced at $75 or less, commonly used school supplies priced at $20 or less and school instructional materials, like textbooks and workbooks, priced at $20 or less.

The price limits apply per item, so consumers can buy as many tax-exempt items under the price limit as they wish, either online or in stores.

