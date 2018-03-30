Greene Township man loses classic cars, motorcycle to fire

The fire happened in the 500 block of West Jamestown Road

A Greene Township man says he lost "all of his toys" after a fire at his garage on Friday. 

Inside, Sam Conover stored several classic cars, including a restored 1966 Pontiac GTO and a 1945 Dodge pickup truck. He also had a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle inside.

The garage, along with all of the vehicles, were completed destroyed.

The fire happened in the 500 block of West Jamestown Road. Smoke could be seen for miles.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

