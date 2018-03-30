Homeowner wants Spectrum to fix fire damage cable worker caused

Related Coverage Spectrum worker accidentally starts fire at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An electrician restored power to part of a Youngstown home a day after a Spectrum cable worker sparked a fire, according to firefighters. Now the homeowner wants some reimbursement so things can get back to normal.

For the second night in a row, John Carson and his family will be staying at a hotel instead of their home. He said he doesn’t want to blow this out of proportion — he just wants Spectrum to reimburse him for the damage the company caused.

Firefighters removed a portion of a bedroom wall inside Carson’s Youngstown home after the worker hit an electrical line while installing cable on Thursday.

“The lights flickered, so we went outside to look at it and there was burn damage,” he said.

Carson said Spectrum called an electrician to examine what happened.

“Three hours later, an electrician was up on the house and the house was smoking.”

The electrician eventually told him to call the fire department.

“There’s water everywhere, it’s a mess. Spectrum didn’t offer any help or reimbursement. We’re paying our own money to stay at a hotel.”

The Youngstown Fire Department said the family is lucky someone discovered the fire when they did because it could have been much worse if the insulation ignited.

The family is without heat. Carson said clothes, Easter gifts and a table were damaged.

“Maybe be reimbursed for the hotel. Maybe if our clothes are damaged, help get them cleaned or something. I’m not trying to make it a big deal, I just want to get back to life.”

Carson, his fiancée and their three children live in the home. He said it may be over a week until electricity is restored to the entire house.

“I just want a roof over my kids’ head.”

A Spectrum representative said they are aware of the fire at the house, but all the company can say at this point is that an internal investigation will need to happen.

