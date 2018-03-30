John Adams Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – John Adams, age 74, died at 9:15 p.m., Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Akron General Hospital.

He was born December 13, 1943 in Barbour County, West Virginia, the son of the late John Vincent and Mary Elizabeth (Lake) Adams.

John had worked at Thomas Steel in Warren as a machinist for 17 years, retiring May 31, 2013.

He volunteered for 21 years at the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Tri-State Antique Auto Club.

John also served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include a son, John S. Adams (Jill Nemeth); a daughter, Lisa M. Shafer; four grandchildren, Ethan and Caleb Shafer, Devin Marie Shafer and Kaitlyn Adams and a great-granddaughter, Coraline Elizabeth.

Besides his parents; a sister, Mary McCrady and a son-in-law, Charles E. Shafer, preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Keneally officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6 and 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2198 North Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, Ohio 44460 or the Banquet of Salem, P.O. Box 792, Salem, Ohio 44460.