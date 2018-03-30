Last blue moon until Halloween 2020 will appear early Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Something special to see early Saturday –- the last Blue Moon until Halloween night 2020.

The full moon on Mar. 31, 2018, officially reaches a maximum at 8:37 a.m. EDT as it rises. A clearing sky early Saturday will offer a delightful view of the bright moon.

A Blue Moon is currently defined as the occurrence of two full moons in the same calendar month.

The last Blue Moon this year was the Super Blue Blood Moon/lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, an event that received a great deal of attention because of the rare lunar triple play

We usually see a Blue Moon an average of approximately once every 2.7 years, according to the folks at space.com.

The moon does not actually turn blue, but the term “once in a blue moon” reflects a relatively infrequent event.

There is a rare circumstance when the moon is a literal “blue moon” and a sight to behold. A large volcanic eruption (ash), or even wildfires (smoke, dust), can cause a reaction in the atmosphere that creates a bluish tinge. This happened after Krakatau (1883), and a massive forest fire in Canada (1950).