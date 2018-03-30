Last blue moon until Halloween 2020 will appear early Saturday

By Ben Gelber, WCMH Published:
PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 31: A Super Blue Blood Moon rises above Portsmouth on January 31, 2018 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. A Super Blue Blood Moon is the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: not only is it the second full moon in January, but the moon will also be close to its nearest point to Earth on its orbit, and be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow. The last time these events coincided was in 1866, 152 years ago
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Something special to see early Saturday –- the last Blue Moon until Halloween night 2020.

The full moon on Mar. 31, 2018, officially reaches a maximum at 8:37 a.m. EDT as it rises. A clearing sky early Saturday will offer a delightful view of the bright moon.

A Blue Moon is currently defined as the occurrence of two full moons in the same calendar month.

The last Blue Moon this year was the Super Blue Blood Moon/lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, an event that received a great deal of attention because of the rare lunar triple play

We usually see a Blue Moon an average of approximately once every 2.7 years, according to the folks at space.com.

The moon does not actually turn blue, but the term “once in a blue moon” reflects a relatively infrequent event.

There is a rare circumstance when the moon is a literal “blue moon” and a sight to behold. A large volcanic eruption (ash), or even wildfires (smoke, dust), can cause a reaction in the atmosphere that creates a bluish tinge. This happened after Krakatau (1883), and a massive forest fire in Canada (1950).

