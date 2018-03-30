Lee A. Huff Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. Lee A. Huff will be held Thursday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. Lewis L. Macklin III officiating for Mr. Lee A. Huff Huff, 87, who departed this life Friday, March 30, 2018 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

Mr. Huff was born July 8, 1930 in Brent, Alabama, a son of Amzi and Mattie Huff.

Mr. Huff was a retired construction worker for Mike Coates. In later years he also worked for Kreps Construction.

He loved watching basketball, western movies and listening to music.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Arthur (Annie) Anderson, Helen Ruth Craig, Ruth A. Huff, Robert L. Huff, Joe Nathon (IDA) Huff, Deanine Huff, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Huff, Audrey (Marvin) Madison and Lee (Monique) Huff; his stepchildren, Darrell Merriwether, Gaile Smith, Eric Merriwether, Terrance Merriwether, LaToya Merriwether and Tamekia Merriwethe; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; Mason Brown and Elijah Miller with whom he reared plus a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Sam and Annie Huff and Mattie Ramsey; a son, Leroy Huff; his first wife, Olla Lee Huff; second wife, Loretta Huff and his third wife, Christine Merriwether-Huff.

The family will receive guests Thursday, April 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home prior to the service.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.