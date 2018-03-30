Local woman’s legacy to live on through YSU scholarship

The scholarship will provide a one-time award of $500 to an incoming freshman at YSU from Mahoning County

By Published: Updated:
Forty-three-year-old Missy Ginnetti lost her battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Missy Ginnetti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The legacy of a woman and her battle with cancer could live on for years thanks to a scholarship program established at Youngstown State University.

Missy Ginnetti passed away in 2016 after receiving a stem cell transplant in August of 2015 through the Be The Match network.

Ginnetti’s husband, Mahoning County’s Engineer Pat Ginnetti, started a scholarship in her memory. The first award will be handed out this year.

“That was very near and dear to us, and we tried to focus on some of the things that Missy enjoyed, that were important to her, and you know, continue her legacy,” he said.

The scholarship will provide a one-time award of $500 to an incoming freshman at YSU from Mahoning County.

Pat Ginnetti hopes to continue raising funds for the scholarship so that over time, the awards can be enlarged.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s