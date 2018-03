CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments have been called to put out a fire at a Campbell home.

Thick, black smoke can be seen coming from the house at 77 Morley Avenue.

At this time, it is unknown what started the fire and whether anyone was inside.

Firefighters have set up a perimeter around the home.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information.