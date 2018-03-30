Must See: Best dunks of the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-What a year of high-flying above the rim play in the Valley this year. Our countdown starts with a senior, as Poland’s Daniel Kramer speeds ahead on the break, corrals the ball and throws it down with one hand against Struthers as Kramer helped the Bulldogs to the District Semifinals.

Number nine takes us to Western PA, Greenville’s Tyler Kincaid gets the steal and heads the other way past the defender then skies up and hammers the dunk down plus the foul! Kincaid’s Trojans reached the state quarterfinals this season.

Keep it in PA for number eight. District 10 finals and Maceo Austin flushes this one down with two hands for the State Champion Golden Eagles.

Same game, same result. This time it is Oscar Tshiebwe going right down main street and hammering the windmill dunk down. This won’t be the last time you see Tshiebwe in the countdown.

Back to Ohio for number six. Harding’s Delmar Moore gets the steal and has no one in front of him and his flys high and throws it down with the left hand as Moore helped the Raiders have a big second half of the season.

To our Game of the Week for number five. Western Reserve’s Kade Hilles is heading the other way. Ignores the defender, rears back and throws it down with two hands. Hilles brings the ball behind is head and unleashes on the rim. Hilles helped the Blue Devils grab a District Final berth.

Number four brings us to one of the highest of flyers in Northeast Ohio in LaBrae’s Tyler Stephens. Collects the turnover and has one thing on his mind, rocking the rim! One of his biggest of the year as Stephens helped LaBrae to the Regional Semifinals.

Back to PA for number three, Hickory’s Jaylen Jarvie leads the break in transition and is cleared for takeoff. Hammers down the one-hand jam. Take another look and see where he takes off from, near the free throw line and gets the crowd on their feet. Jarvie helped the Hornets to the state playoffs.

Back to our Game of the Week for number two where Larry Ransom got the East fans hopping after throwing down an alley-oop in the Golden Bears win over Struthers.

Number one belongs to arguably the best dunker in the Valley. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the defense into offense. Big block on one end puts Maceo Austin on the break who provides the alley, and Tshiebwe the oop! Probably the best sequence all year-long in the Valley as Tshiebwe gets the nod for our best dunk of the season.

