Ohio woman gets lengthy sentence for trafficking daughters

The man who assaulted the girls is serving 30 years

By Published:
Crime Investigation Generic

LIMA, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.

The Lima News reports the 39-year-old woman showed remorse during a hearing Thursday in western Ohio’s Allen County. She pleaded guilty in February to charges that included complicity to attempted rape, compelling prostitution, child pornography and trafficking.

Authorities say her daughters were 12 and 15 when they were sexually assaulted over a yearlong period starting in 2014.

The man who assaulted the girls is serving 30 years. Court documents say he raped the 12-year-old and told her sister he’d continue having sex with the younger girl unless she submitted to him.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the mother to protect her daughters’ identities.

___

Information from: The Lima News, http://www.limanews.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s