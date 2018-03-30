Over 1,000 meals delivered during 19th Annual Community Easter Meal in Warren

Community groups and volunteers came together to make it happen

By Published:
Warren Mission

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bringing the Warren community together for Easter. Friday was the 19th Annual Community Easter Meal at the Warren Family Mission.

All afternoon people were invited to have an Easter meal. 20 bikes were raffled off and every kid was given an Easter basket, there were 450 baskets on hand.

Community groups and volunteers came together to make it happen, and of course there was one special guest, the Easter Bunny himself hopped on down his bunny trail.

Kids were able to get their baskets full of treats, meet Peter Cotton Tail, sit on his lap and take pictures.

“It builds that unity, and that support. We’re just happy and thankful that we can provide that meal, and provide a little bit of fun, and provide that memory. Because growing up, everybody has those memories,” said Dominic Mararri, director of public relations for the Warren Family Mission.

Volunteers also delivered meals to people who couldn’t make it. They delivered about 1,200 meals out to the community.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s