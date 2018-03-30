Passenger killed in Mercer County crash

The crash happened on Petersburg Road in Sandy Creek Township

By Published:
crash ambulance emergency generic

SANDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A passenger was killed in a crash in Mercer County on Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 26-year-old Codie King in a vehicle traveling west on Petersburg Road in Sandy Creek Township.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree with the passenger side of the vehicle.

King died of his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s