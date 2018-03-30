Paulette Cohara Vranich Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Paulette Cohara Vranich, formerly of Midland, Pennsylvania, died after complications from a surgical procedure on Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sharon (PA) Regional Medical Center.

Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eugenia Cohara of Midland, Pennsylvania and is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Vranich Cuen (Neil) and five grandchildren of San Jose, California; a sister, Patricia Cohara Vega (Charles) of Fallbrook, California and a brother, Frank Cohara (Susan) of Kansas City, Missouri.

Paulette had a busy yet complicated life.

She went from high school to nursing school, worked in a variety of jobs, married and had her daughter, went back to school and moved cross country for another job. Ultimately ending up back where she started from in Midland, Pennsylvania where she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Richard Stoffel. It could have been a movie.

Private memorial service will be held in Oceanside, California.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.