Police say suspect in drug deal caught illegally parked in handicap space

Lynell Stanley, 32, is facing several charges

By Published:
Lynell Stanley, 32, is facing several drug and firearm charges.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing drug and firearm charges after police found him illegally parked in a handicap parking spot.

According to a police report, an undercover officer was told to be on the lookout for a car that was involved in a suspected drug transaction. Police found the suspected vehicle illegally parked in a handicap parking space at Martha’s Boulevard on Southern Boulevard.

When officers approached the car, the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Lynell Stanely, got out of the car and took off, the report stated.

During the chase, police say a gun fell out of Stanley’s waistband. Officers were able to tackle Stanley in an area of Ravenwood Avenue, according to the police report.

A search of Stanley uncovered 12 Oxycontin pills and $817 in cash, according to the report. Police also discovered that the gun that fell out of Stanley’s waistband was reported stolen out of Austintown.

Stanley was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, drug possession, obstructing official business and having an outstanding warrant.

