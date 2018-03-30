Robert R. Lepping Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Robert R. Lepping, age 85, died at 4:05 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at Essex of Salem II.

He was born August 30, 1932 in Covington, Kentucky, the son of the late Urban A. and Thelma (Trimpe) Lepping.

Bob worked for 50 years in the family business, Superior Wallpaper and Paint, with his parents and his brother, Jerry.

He was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church, a 1950 graduate of Salem High School, a member of the Salem Independent Hose Company, Salem Elks Lodge #305 and the Salem V.F.W. Post #892.

Bob served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Anna R. (Herron) Lepping, whom he married October 17, 1953; three daughters, Monica (Brad) Pastore of Salem, Roberta (Larry) Jenkins of Massillon and Kathryn Lepping of Salem; three grandchildren, Jake (Bree) Pastore, Elizabeth (Michael Staubach) Pastore and Danielle (Luke Shanklin) Frantz and a great-grandson, Leo J. Pastore.

A brother, Jerome “Jerry” F. Lepping also preceded him in death.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard at the church following the Mass.

No calling hours will be held.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



