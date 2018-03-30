Safety top priority in design of new building in Lakeview School District

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – School safety is a topic that has been on the minds of many after the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, and it has been a top priority for the Lakeview School District as they build a new elementary and middle school.

In fact, the district had their safety plan in place on day one of the project. Safety was a top priority in the planning and design of the building and also in the safety equipment and protocols inside. They’ve worked hard to create a safe and welcoming learning space.

PrincipalScott Taylor said the factory model of education is gone. You won’t walk into a classroom and see big, long tables and rows of chairs or long hallways.

“We have people’s children in our care six to seven and half hours a day, and we take that role very seriously,” Taylor said.

A security system with cameras runs inside and outside the building. That’s pretty standard in many schools, but this system provides real-time images.

“We are looking at an instant feed, not a delay, which you see a lot of in schools, some are operating on a 10 to 15-minute delay,” Taylor said.

The district worked with police in the planning of the security system. Both the police and fire departments can tap directly into that video feed to monitor any situation, and the building can be locked down remotely.

“Security to get into the building is very tight. You have to be buzzed in to get into the building. Once you are in, you are put into a holding room and you have to be buzzed through there to get in,” Taylor said.

The new pre-K through 8 building is being constructed behind the current middle school on Wakefield Drive. The old building will be demolished and the new school will be ready for students this fall.