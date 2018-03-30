Two more suspects arrested in Youngstown murder investigation

U.S. marshals arrested Michael Sherman, 19, in Akron and Daniel Sullivan, 18, was arrested in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
U.S. marshals arrested Michael Sherman, 19, in Akron and Daniel Sullivan, 18, was arrested in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Youngstown,

U.S. marshals arrested Michael Sherman, 19, in Akron and Daniel Sullivan, 18, was arrested in Youngstown.

Both men are facing murder charges in the March 3 shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Wareham.

A third suspect, Mark Winlock, 18, was recently indicted in the murder.

Wareham was found shot to death on Youngstown’s west side.

Police say Wareham went to a house on Rhoda Avenue to sell marijuana, and at some point, the sale turned deadly.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots coming from the house on Rhoda Avenue. When police arrived, Wareham was found dead inside of a car parked in the driveway.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s