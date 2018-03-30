Union gives strike notice to Mahoning County engineer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s engineer and dozens of his union employees could be headed toward a strike soon.

More than 40 Teamsters members on the engineer’s staff have been without a new contract since last April. Recently, Mahoning County Commissioners rejected a fact-finder’s report.

Workers responded Thursday by issuing notice they’ll strike in 10 days if there’s no new agreement.

Union leaders say they still have more than two dozen issues on the table, including wages.

Engineer Pat Ginnetti said he’s looking for accountability.

“I feel the residents of Mahoning County deserve a better level of service,” he said. “These are very well-paid positions. The benefits are very good, and it’s a safe work environment. You know, secure retirement, so I just feel that the residents deserve better.”

Ginnetti said he has offered a number of dates for the two sides to get back to the bargaining table. Union leaders say they are willing to get back to negotiating, too.

At this point, however, no talks have been scheduled, and the strike deadline is set for April 9.

