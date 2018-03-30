Video: How much was the rain snow mix?

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

Following the rain and snow this morning, a mostly cloudy, breezy and cool afternoon.

Easter Weekend:

Saturday: High: 51 Starts dry – Chance for rain showers later in the day.

Sat Night: Low: 27 Chance for rain mixing to snow showers late.

Sunday: High: 39 Chilly. Small risk for a snow shower early. Some sun into the afternoon. Little snow accumulation.

Warming a little early next week with rain returning by Tuesday. Cooling back off with more rain and snow showers through the middle of the week.

