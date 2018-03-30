Woman texting while driving pleads guilty to killing 2 teens

Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving is as dangerous as impaired driving.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office in Akron said 25-year-old Natasha Boggs, of New Franklin, entered guilty pleas Friday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and one count each of vehicular assault and attempted tampering with evidence.

The accident in May 2017 in Coventry Township south of Akron killed 14-year-old Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and 14-year-old Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township. The 15-year-old boy was hospitalized for his injuries. They were walking alongside a road with no sidewalks when they were struck.

Boggs’ attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Sentencing is June 15.

