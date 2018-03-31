A blustery rainy night, turns to a chilly Easter Sunday

Alexis Walters Published:

WEEKEND BREAKDOWN
Saturday Night – Rain and gusty winds through the night. Wind gusts up to near 40mph at times – will calm down early morning. Little rain accumulation expected, temperatures will drop to near 30 following rain showers.
Sunday – An isolated flurry is possible Sunday morning early, with temperatures struggling to rise above freezing. No accumulation is expected. The sun will take over briefly by the afternoon but highs will skim the 40s.
Sunday Night – A snow system to our south continues its northerly trend – meaning there is a chance to see snow Sunday night, especially in the southern portion of our viewing area. A trace – 2″ is likely. The further north – the less snow.

As for the week ahead, there are a few systems we continue to watch. Our only real dry day continues to be Monday. A wave of warmth arrives for Tuesday with the next front, bringing temperatures in the 60s and widespread rainfall which lingers through the weekend.

For a full breakdown of temperatures through the week and precipitation chances, click “Play” on the video above.

SEE THE FORECAST HERE

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s