A blustery rainy night, turns to a chilly Easter Sunday

WEEKEND BREAKDOWN

Saturday Night – Rain and gusty winds through the night. Wind gusts up to near 40mph at times – will calm down early morning. Little rain accumulation expected, temperatures will drop to near 30 following rain showers.

Sunday – An isolated flurry is possible Sunday morning early, with temperatures struggling to rise above freezing. No accumulation is expected. The sun will take over briefly by the afternoon but highs will skim the 40s.

Sunday Night – A snow system to our south continues its northerly trend – meaning there is a chance to see snow Sunday night, especially in the southern portion of our viewing area. A trace – 2″ is likely. The further north – the less snow.

As for the week ahead, there are a few systems we continue to watch. Our only real dry day continues to be Monday. A wave of warmth arrives for Tuesday with the next front, bringing temperatures in the 60s and widespread rainfall which lingers through the weekend.

For a full breakdown of temperatures through the week and precipitation chances, click “Play” on the video above.

