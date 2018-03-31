Afterschool program in the works for open-pit BBQ diner in Leetonia



LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Old Towne Country Grill opened up in Leetonia recently, but soon, they hope to become more than just a restaurant.

The manager of the diner and open-pit barbecue says he’s been involved in helping children for a long time.

For years, Matt Weaver and his wife would run a youth service ministry during the week and have even taken some children into their home in times of need.

In the next month or so, he plans to bring that same caring attitude to the restaurant and set aside one of their dining rooms for an afterschool program.

“From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. they’ll be able to come in, get something cheap to eat, grab a drink and if they need some help with homework, we’ll have volunteers on hand to just spend some time with the kids, help them with homework,” Weaver said.

Weaver also says this won’t be something kids need to sign up for, it’s just a designated area for afterschool help where they can come and go as they please.