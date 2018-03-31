Beatrice Greer Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Formal calling hours for Ms. Beatrice Greer, 74, will be held on Friday, April 6, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. She entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the comfort of her home.

Ms. Greer was born on September 9, 1943, in Campbell, a daughter of Porter and Mattie Sue Rogers Greer.

She spent majority of her life working as a cosmetologist, styling hair since she was 13-years-old. Most recently, Ms. Greer was employed at Infocision and Comfort Keepers.

She was a faithful member of Word in Action Ministries, where she served as lead usher.

She found joy in traveling and loved to help others. She will be deeply missed by all.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Gary (Alesia) Greer of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Natasha Greer of Columbus; three sisters, Rose (John) Lee of Orlando, Jean Davis of Youngstown and Alicia (Terry) McKinney of Canfield; three brothers, Robert (Sylvia) Greer of Boardman, George (Joslyn) Greer of Columbus and William (Wanda) Greer of Columbus; two grandchildren, Eboni Greer of Atlanta and Janaya Jackson of Canal Winchester and a host nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Emma Frederick and one brother, John Greer.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2017 at Word in Action Ministries, 150 9th Street in Campbell.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

