Bond reduced for Ohio woman accused in stepfather’s slaying

Broome's attorney told the judge Broome isn't a flight risk

By Published:
Meredith Broome

BELLAIRE, Ohio (AP) – A judge has reduced the bond for an eastern Ohio woman charged with using money from her stepfather’s bank account to pay for his murder.

The Martins Ferry Times Leader reports a judge on Friday reduced 35-year-old Meredith Broome’s bond from $1 million to $20,000 in an agreement between prosecutors and her defense attorney.

Broome is charged with murder in the November 2013 slaying of former Powhatan Point Mayor Marvin Brown.

Prosecutors say Broome’s mother withdrew $12,000 from Brown’s bank account that Broome used to pay a gunman, who has provided authorities with details about the fatal shooting.

Deborah Brown was sentenced to three years in prison in May 2015 after pleading guilty to theft and tampering with evidence charges.

Broome’s attorney told the judge Broome isn’t a flight risk.

___

Information from: The Times Leader, http://www.timesleaderonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s