Chaney students head out on Sojourn to the Past trip



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from Chaney High packed their bags and headed out for a historic trip early Saturday morning.

It’s called Sojourn to the Past.

They left around 3:00 a.m. to embark on a week-long journey through the American South where they’ll connect with key leaders from the Civil Rights Movement and visit landmarks.

First News caught up with the students before they left town. They told us why this trip is important to them.

“Just learning about it period has opened my eyes up to so much more and I know this trip is going to do so much more,” said student Ke’lynn Dean.

Some of the students on this trip were also in attendance last Saturday for the March For Our Lives event in D.C.