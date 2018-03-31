Cindy Lee Duffy Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Cindy Lee Duffy, 59, of Austintown died early Saturday morning, March 31, at Hospice House of Poland.

Cindy was born April 6, 1958 in Bozeman, Montana, a daughter of Charles and Lannis (Johnson) Hodge and came to this area in 1987.

She was a supervisor for H & R Block in Austintown for over 20 years, retiring in 2016.

Besides her husband, John “Jack” Duffy, whom she married November 28, 1981, she leaves her father, Charles Hodge of Manhattan, Montana; three daughters, Jenni (Keith) Carrier of Manhattan, Montana, Jacqueline Duffy of Austintown and Skye Duffy of Youngstown; a son, Marty Singelton of Lordstown; four brothers, Dan Hodge, Jerry Hodge, Chuck Hodge and Jeff Hodge all of Wyoming and 11 grandchildren, Ashton, Alexis, Ariah, Keinan, Tyler, Austin, Nico, Dominic, Mia, Chase and Braddick. Cindy also leaves three great-grandchildren.

Family was very important to Cindy and she will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Montana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

