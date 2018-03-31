Donna M. (Calvin) Massie Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – On Saturday, March 31, 2018, Donna M. Massie, 77, of Struthers, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.

Donna was born May 6, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald and Lucy (Leone) Calvin.

She married Donald F. Massie on April 17, 1963.

She was an extraordinary homemaker and was known as a mother and grandmother to so many other friends and family.

Donna leaves her son, Timothy (Jeanne) Massie of Struthers; her daughter, Cindy Massie (Todd) of Orchard Park, New York and one granddaughter, Holly Massie. Donna was also soon to be a great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband who died December 13, 2007 and one son, Donald D. Massie who died December 3, 2016.

The family requests that donations in Donna’s name be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

As per Donna’s wished no services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.