East Liverpool crime activity: Business reports receiving counterfeit money

Police investigated the following incidents in East Liverpool from March 23-27:

By Published: Updated:
A new contract was approved for policein East Liverpool, Ohio.

Friday, March 23

6:22 p.m. – 100 block of Lisbon St., police received a report that kids were on the roof of the old fire station, throwing snowballs at cars. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone.

Saturday, March 24

12:04 p.m. – 100 block of Avondale St., Cody Quimby, 37, charged with reckless operation. Police said Quimby, who was delivering food for a business, was following closely behind another vehicle and driving at a high rate of speed after running a red light. Quimby told police that he was mad because the driver of a vehicle in front of him flipped him off, according to a police report. Police said it was the second time that Quimby has been stopped while making deliveries; the first time, passengers were cited for marijuana possession, according to police.

Sunday, March 25

2:36 p.m. – 700 block of Jackson St., a man reported that his TV cable wire was cut. He believed that it was an acquaintance due to an ongoing feud.

Monday, March 26

11:32 a.m. – 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave., reported theft of an iPad from an unlocked vehicle parked at East End Wash and Dry.

11:51 a.m. – 2600 block of St. Clair Ave., the manager of Full Stop Marathon reported that the business received a counterfeit $20 bill on March 24 or March 25.

12:56 p.m. – State Route 7, police received a call that a reckless driver was swerving all over the roadway. Police stopped the vehicle in the Giant Eagle parking lot, where the driver told an officer that she was looking for something inside of her car. She was advised to keep her attention on the roadway while driving.

Tuesday, March 27

1:44 a.m. – 1400 block of Trentvale St., Christopher Valentine, arrested on a warrant.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here:

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s