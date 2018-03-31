East Liverpool crime activity: Business reports receiving counterfeit money

Friday, March 23

6:22 p.m. – 100 block of Lisbon St., police received a report that kids were on the roof of the old fire station, throwing snowballs at cars. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone.

Saturday, March 24

12:04 p.m. – 100 block of Avondale St., Cody Quimby, 37, charged with reckless operation. Police said Quimby, who was delivering food for a business, was following closely behind another vehicle and driving at a high rate of speed after running a red light. Quimby told police that he was mad because the driver of a vehicle in front of him flipped him off, according to a police report. Police said it was the second time that Quimby has been stopped while making deliveries; the first time, passengers were cited for marijuana possession, according to police.

Sunday, March 25

2:36 p.m. – 700 block of Jackson St., a man reported that his TV cable wire was cut. He believed that it was an acquaintance due to an ongoing feud.

Monday, March 26

11:32 a.m. – 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave., reported theft of an iPad from an unlocked vehicle parked at East End Wash and Dry.

11:51 a.m. – 2600 block of St. Clair Ave., the manager of Full Stop Marathon reported that the business received a counterfeit $20 bill on March 24 or March 25.

12:56 p.m. – State Route 7, police received a call that a reckless driver was swerving all over the roadway. Police stopped the vehicle in the Giant Eagle parking lot, where the driver told an officer that she was looking for something inside of her car. She was advised to keep her attention on the roadway while driving.

Tuesday, March 27

1:44 a.m. – 1400 block of Trentvale St., Christopher Valentine, arrested on a warrant.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: