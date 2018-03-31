Edgar J. Gawne Obituary

MECCA, Ohio – Edgar J. Gawne, 77, passed away at St. Joseph Medical Center on Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Edgar was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1940, the son of Douglas and Ruth (Kohler) Gawne, Sr.

After graduating from Meadville Area Senior High School in 1960, he began a four year Tool and Die Maker apprenticeship program at Canto Tool, graduating in 1964 as a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker.

On August 12, l961 he married his high school sweetheart, the former Helen Jackson.

Besides his wife of 56 years, Edgar is survived by his sons David, Patrick and Christopher, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Douglas, Jr. and M. Robert Gawne.

Edgar’s biggest passion was his family. He was a devoted husband and father. He was proud of his children. He adored Helen, his wife and soulmate. He was a kind and generous man who would do whatever he could to help others.

He was blessed with a 35-year career working for Packard Electric as a Tool & Die Maker. He was proud of the several performance awards he received for his innovated designs in his trade and took a lot of pride in his work.

Edgar was a man of great faith. He was an active member of Believers Christian Fellowship and was a previous member of the Mecca Community Church.

He was an avid sports fan. Edgar was always cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers, however, he was most enthusiastic about motor sports. He spent many years traveling with his youngest son, Chris with Gawne Racing on the World Karting Association circuit and local Karting Clubs where they won many championships. He also loved watching and attending NASCAR, Formula 1 and Sprint Car racing.

Calling hours for Edgar will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes; Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland where a memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), Believers Church (believers.cc) or Mecca Community Church (www.meccacommunitychurch.com).

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 4 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.