Ellen Mary Garrett Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ellen Mary Garrett, age 95, died 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Courtyard at Lexington.

She was born December 28, 1922 in Silverhill, Alabama, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Slaby) Catlos.

Ellen was employed as a junior supervisor operator for 26 years at the former Ohio Bell Telephone Co.

She was a member of the Salem First Friends Church, Telephone Pioneers, Loyalty Circle of the Church and an active volunteer at the Banquet of Salem and the Salem Community Food Pantry.

Ellen was a 1940 graduate of Salem High School.

Her husband, James J. Garrett, whom she married September 2, 1945, preceded her in death May 4, 2010.

Survivors include a son, James Lee Garrett of Fairfield, Iowa; two daughters, Mary Ellen “Mitzi” (Robert) Beach of Wichita, Kansas and Kimberly Susan (Tim) Barnes of Salem; four grandchildren, Kara M. Gillam, Mark R. Beach, Brian J. Beach, Michael J. Barnes and nine great-grandchildren.

Four brothers, Milan, Albert, Martin and Lewis Catlos and two sisters, Emily Chappell and Alice Meiter also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 6 at First Friends Church with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, April 6.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Courtyard at Lexington and Grace Hospice for all the care and compassion they showed their mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Banquet of Salem, P.O. Box 792, Salem, Ohio 44460 or Salem Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 222, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.