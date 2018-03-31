Erna (Holzinger) Kunkle Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Erna (Holzinger) Kunkle, 78, of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Erna was born July 7, 1939.
Arrangements will be handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
